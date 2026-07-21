Iran strikes Amazon infrastructure in Bahrain

ABNA24 - The IRGC hit and destroyed the central data infrastructure of U.S. company Amazon in Bahrain with cruise missiles on Tuesday, in retaliation for a U.S. strike on the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant.

The IRGC's public relations office said its aerospace forces carried out the strike as part of the 24th wave of "Operation Nasr 2," in response to "the aggression and violation by the child-killing American army against the under-construction and civilian facilities at Darkhovin."

The statement said further reports on the operation would be provided accordingly.

The attack follows a U.S. missile strike on the IAEA-safeguarded Darkhovin nuclear power plant on Sunday, which Iran's UN envoy has demanded the Security Council condemn. The targeting of a major U.S. corporate data infrastructure marks a further expansion in the scope of Iranian retaliatory operations.



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