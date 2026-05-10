Pres. Pezeshkian: Enemy trying to undermine Iran’s economy

Speaking in a session on Sunday, he called on noble people of the country to thwart the plots and conspiracies waged by enemies against the country.

Emphasizing the need to maximize the use of people's capacities, Nongovernmental Organizations (NGOs), benefactors, religious assemblies, and social groups, President Pezeshkian enumerated the three main pillars of "people's participation in economic savings," "management and adjustment of public expectations in the conditions of economic war," and "attracting investment and people's participation for the development of the country" as important priorities of the government.

Addressing the vulnerable strata of society is the main economic mission of the administration, he emphasized.

Turning to the recent US-Israeli attacks on Iran's infrastructures, Pezeshkian underlined that the enemy sought to destroy the country's economy by targeting leading industries during the Ramadan War, but the people's presence and the government's planning foiled those plots.



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