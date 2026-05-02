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Photos: Spiritual gathering of "Iran, People of Imam Reza" held in Shiraz

AhlulBayt News Agency: Spiritual gathering of "Iran, People of Imam Reza" was held in Shiraz.

2 May 2026 - 10:32
News ID: 1808620
Source: Abna24

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