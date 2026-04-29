Iran: Shiraz restores 21 historical mosques in push to boost religious tourism

ABNA24 - Authorities in Shiraz have inaugurated restoration projects at 21 historical mosques as part of a broader urban renewal initiative aimed at reviving their social functions and strengthening religious tourism in the southern Iranian city.

The projects were unveiled on Monday in a ceremony held at the centuries-old Jameh Atiq Mosque and attended by provincial and local officials.

Shiraz Mayor Mohammad-Hassan Asadi described the restoration effort as a strategic step toward enhancing religious tourism while preserving the city’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

“Restoring mosques that are more than 1,100 years old is not merely a restoration project, but a safeguard of the historical and spiritual identity of Shiraz,” Asadi said. The city is often referred to as the cultural heartland of Iran and holds deep religious significance.

He highlighted the challenges of working within historic urban fabric, noting that restoring ancient structures such as the Jameh Atiq Mosque requires continuous care and specialized expertise. “It is like caring for an elderly person who needs constant attention,” he said, adding that municipal teams worked for nearly 11 months to complete the restorations.

According to Asadi, the projects not only preserve heritage but also provide essential infrastructure for tourism, as visitors to Shiraz seek authentic cultural and religious experiences found in historic mosques.

He expressed confidence that the initiative would continue, with plans to place mosques at the center of urban management strategies. “These sacred spaces have historically been centers of community gatherings and decision-making, and we aim to restore that role,” he said.

Shiraz, located about 60 kilometers from the UNESCO-listed Persepolis, has a history spanning more than two millennia. Once the capital during the Zand dynasty, the city is known for its contributions to Persian culture, poetry and architecture, and is home to landmarks such as the Arg-e Karimkhan and the Tomb of Hafez.



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