Report / Araghchi’s Islamabad Re-Visit: Will Talks with US Be Resumed?

ABNA24 - As the work is underway by Pakistan to hold a new round of talks between the US and Iran for a deal to end the war, Iran's Foreign Ministry Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Islamabad. He talked to senior Pakistani officials and then left the capital for Muscat as the second stop of his tour. He talked to his Pakistani counterpart and the army chief. According to to sources familiar with the visit, he conveyed to the Pakistani officials Tehran's message regarding end of war with the US.

He then flew to Oman where he met with Omani officials including the Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq and discussed bilateral ties and regional developments with senior Omani officials. Earlier, the Iranian foreign ministry said that Araghchi will also visit Moscow.

The interesting point was that Araghchi left Pakistan before the US delegation arrived, and Israel’s Kan network reported in this regard that “despite expectations in the US that the two sides would meet, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Pakistan before the US delegation arrived.”

Pakistani journalist Osama Bin Javid also reported that the Iranian delegation, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left Islamabad after holding high-level meetings all day long. He said that before departing, the delegation handed Pakistani leaders an official list of their demands for end of war.

Other Pakistani sources also said that the Islamic Republic refused to meet with the US delegation, and Tehran still considers the complete lifting of the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz a precondition for starting talks. Also, Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen news network reported that Abbas Araghchi left Islamabad after meeting with senior Pakistani officials. Reuters earlier reported, citing a Pakistani source involved in the talks, that the top Iranian diplomat had relayed Tehran’s demands and Iran’s concerns regarding American conditions to the mediators.

What did Araghchi say in Pakistan?

In a social media post, Araghchi said after Islamabad trip that the visit to Pakistan was highly fruitful.

"Pakistan’s mediating role and its brotherly efforts to restore peace to the region are very valuable to us," he posted.

"During this trip", he added, "I laid out the Islamic Republic of Iran’s position on a practical and implementable framework for a permanent end to the war against Iran." The question now is whether the United States truly has a serious will to push diplomacy forward.

Trump's reaction

When Araghchi ended his Islamabad trip, the US President Donald Trump could not hide anger in his reaction. In a TruthSocial post, Trump referred to Pakistan visit of his representatives, saying that to much time is wasted and a lot is done. He claimed that there is division and confusion inside Iran's leadership and "nobody knows who is in charge, including them."

Trump further added that "we have all the cards and they have none. If they want to talk, the only thing they need to do is to call."

These Trump’s positions come as Araghchi has stresses permanent end of war and stated that "we have not yet seen whether the US is serious about diplomacy."

Trump told Fox News: "I told Witkoff and Kushner not to travel 18 hours just to sit around and talk aimlessly." He added: "This decision does not yet mean a resumption of war."

In Pakistan, there is also deep disappointment over the outcome of the talks. Reports have emerged that strict security measures in the city have been scaled back and barriers removed, a sign that another round of negotiations may not be in the cards.

Outlook of return to negotiatios

After Oman visit, Araghchi will return to Pakistan. Al Arabiya news network, citing an Iranian diplomat, reported thar Iran handed over its response to the Pakistani officials. The report added that return of Araghchi is tied to progress in the process. saying that Araghchi will not return to Islamabad "for now", the Iranian official said "we are ready on all fronts."

Still, some unofficial reports said that Araghchi Pakistan visit case is not yet closed and he is likely to re-visit Islamabad in the coming days. Pakistani officials told CBS News that Araghchi will return to Islamabad after his Moscow visit.



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