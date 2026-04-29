Pakistan Defense Minister Condemns US-Israeli Atrocities Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pakistan’s defense minister condemned the atrocities by Israel and the United States against Iran, reiterating that the aggression destroys regional peace efforts.

Addressing the meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Bishkek, Khawaja Muhammad Asif emphasized his country’s solidarity with Iran and further called for a collective and effective response from SCO members to the current situation in the Middle East.

Citing the declaration from last year’s SCO defense ministers’ meeting in Tianjin, China, which explicitly condemned Israeli military strikes against civilian targets and infrastructure during the 12-day war against Iran, he emphasized, “Israeli aggression in the region, which has been rightfully termed a ‘genocide’ by the International Court of Justice, undermine peace efforts and increase the risk of escalating humanitarian and security crises.”

“As a peace-loving and reliable nation, Pakistan continues to facilitate peaceful solutions to ensure regional stability. The ongoing crisis in the Middle East is not limited to this region but has become a global escalatory factor and shock.”

Pakistan’s defense minister stressed that his country strongly supports dialogue and diplomacy over conflict and confrontation, and rejects massacres and destruction that cause economic misery on an unprecedented scale.

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