Children in Karachi, Pakistan, held a symbolic gathering to honor the martyrs of US-Israeli war especially martyr leader Imam Sayyed Al-Khamenei, expressing loyalty, courage, and commitment to the path of truth. They renewed their pledge to remain steadfast and continue serving their community, drawing inspiration from the message of resilience associated with the martyred leader. The event also highlighted the tragedy of the Minab School children and emphasized that their sacrifices remain a lasting reminder of standing firm against injustice.