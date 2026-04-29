Israeli strikes on Gaza kill five civilians, including 9-year-old boy

AhlulBayt News Agency: A series of new Israeli strikes have killed at least five Palestinian civilians, including a 9-year-old boy, in the besieged Gaza Strip as Israel continues its relentless violations of a ceasefire.

Medics said an Israeli drone killed the child, Adel Al Najjar, in eastern Khan Yunis in the south of the blockaded strip on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in Gaza City, killing four people.

At the morgue of Nasser Hospital, relatives gathered to bid farewell to Najjar’s small, white-shrouded body. Women wept beside the child, who lay on a medical stretcher on the floor, while men recited a special prayer before carrying him to the cemetery for burial.

Relatives said the boy had been collecting cardboard that the family uses for cooking.

There has been no electricity in the besieged territory since the genocidal war began in October 2023, and Palestinians have long complained of Israeli restrictions on the entry of cooking gas.

Violence in Gaza has persisted despite the October 2025 ceasefire, with Israel carrying out near-daily attacks on Palestinians.

More than 975 Palestinians have been killed and 2,296 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025.

Israel’s genocidal war has killed more than 72,500 Palestinians and injured over 172,500 others, while destroying around 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.

Violence by Israeli forces and extremist settlers has also escalated across the occupied West Bank since October 2023.

Since then, Israeli attacks in the West Bank have killed at least 1,154 Palestinians and wounded about 11,750, while Israeli military raids have led to nearly 22,000 arrests across the occupied territory.

....................

End/ 257