Over 80 British Diplomats Press UK to Review Investment Ties, Citing HR Violations in Occupied Territories

ABNA24 - Over 60 former British diplomats—including 60 ambassadors—have described Israeli occupation settlement activity in the occupied West Bank as “accelerated annexation,” calling on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to take decisive action.

In an open letter published in the Financial Times, the signatories argued that “Israel” is violating human rights clauses within its partnership agreements with both the UK and the EU.

Consequently, they urged the British government to ban all goods and services originating from West Bank settlements and to conduct a comprehensive review of bilateral investment agreements.

The letter further warned that the Israeli government is exploiting international focus on Iran and Lebanon to expand its control over Gaza and the West Bank.

They specifically highlighted systemic state-backed settler violence and discriminatory legislative efforts, such as the proposed death penalty for Palestinians, as clear breaches of international law.

Concluding their appeal, the diplomats emphasized that mere words of condemnation are no longer sufficient. They stressed that Britain and its European partners must act immediately to protect the viability of a Palestinian state by halting all trade, insurance, and investment linked to the settlement project.



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