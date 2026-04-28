Israel uses blockade as a tool to torture Gazans

ABNA24 - The deputy minister of economy in Gaza, Hasan Abu Rayala, has affirmed that the Israeli genocidal war on the Strip “has not ended, but has merely shifted in its tools and methods,” describing the blockade as “one of the most brutal forms of warfare.”

“The occupation authority uses the blockade as a tool to torture the population, control the details of daily life, and create a distorted economic reality that deepens humanitarian crises,” Abu Rayala said.

Abu Rayala also accused the Israeli occupation of engineering the blockade and starvation in Gaza by restricting the entry of aid and goods and limiting the work of relief organizations.

In a recent interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the deputy minister pointed out that restricting the entry of goods to a limited number of traders has led to monopolies and sharp price increases, driven by scarcity of supply and rising demand, highlighting that local authorities have no control over the mechanisms of goods entry.

“Gazan society is locked in a daily struggle for survival as economic activity has plummeted to unprecedented lows,” he added.



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