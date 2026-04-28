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Fresh Israeli gunfire in Gaza, Palestinian child martyred

28 April 2026 - 10:11
News ID: 1807251
Fresh Israeli gunfire in Gaza, Palestinian child martyred

A Palestinian child was martyred and another citizen was injured in an Israeli shooting attack in northern Gaza on Monday, amid ceasefire violations persisting for the 200th consecutive day.

ABNA24 - A Palestinian child was martyred and another citizen was injured in an Israeli shooting attack in northern Gaza on Monday, amid ceasefire violations persisting for the 200th consecutive day.

According to media sources, 15-year-old Ayham al-Omari was killed another citizen was wounded by Israeli army gunfire in the Beit Lahia project area, north of Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army launched an artillery attack on the eastern areas of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza this morning, accompanied by heavy gunfire.

Demolition operations were also carried out by Israeli forces east of Gaza City and Khan Yunis, with powerful explosions echoing across the areas.

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