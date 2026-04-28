Gaza death toll climbs to 72,593 martyrs

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 72,593 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Monday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 172,399 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received seven civilian bodies and 18 wounded people over the past 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 817 Palestinians have been killed, and 2,296 others have been injured.



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