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IRGC Quds Force Chief: 'From Strait of Hormuz to Bab al-Mandab, Persian Gulf to Red Sea Is New Security Belt of Resistance'

9 June 2026 - 09:40
News ID: 1824582
Source: Mehr News
IRGC Quds Force Chief: 'From Strait of Hormuz to Bab al-Mandab, Persian Gulf to Red Sea Is New Security Belt of Resistance'

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force says "From the Strait of Hormuz to Bab al-Mandab Strait and from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea is the new security belt of resistance."

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force says "From the Strait of Hormuz to Bab al-Mandab Strait and from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea is the new security belt of resistance."

General Ghaani said in a post on his social media networking website on Monday that "From the Strait of Hormuz to Bab al-Mandab and from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea, there will be a new security belt of resistance." He made the comments on Monday after Iran's punitive operations against the Zionist regime. 

"The timely and authoritative action of the heroic Yemeni is a sign of the smartness of the Resistance Front. If necessary, others will also come," he added.

The IRGC Quds Force commander added: "The sinister acts of the Zionist regime and the United States in this region will result in a response from the United Resistance Front. Fighters without borders are watching you. If you continue to attack, they will squeez your throats."

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