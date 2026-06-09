IRGC Quds Force Chief: 'From Strait of Hormuz to Bab al-Mandab, Persian Gulf to Red Sea Is New Security Belt of Resistance'

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force says "From the Strait of Hormuz to Bab al-Mandab Strait and from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea is the new security belt of resistance."

General Ghaani said in a post on his social media networking website on Monday that "From the Strait of Hormuz to Bab al-Mandab and from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea, there will be a new security belt of resistance." He made the comments on Monday after Iran's punitive operations against the Zionist regime.

"The timely and authoritative action of the heroic Yemeni is a sign of the smartness of the Resistance Front. If necessary, others will also come," he added.

The IRGC Quds Force commander added: "The sinister acts of the Zionist regime and the United States in this region will result in a response from the United Resistance Front. Fighters without borders are watching you. If you continue to attack, they will squeez your throats."

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