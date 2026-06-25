Coordination with IRGC Navy, Mandatory for Crossing Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The announcement and notice from the IRGC Navy follows the declaration of a new route for ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz by some authorities without the knowledge and coordination of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as detailed below:

Hours ago, without the knowledge and coordination of the Islamic Republic of Iran, some authorities announced a new route for ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, which is unacceptable and completely dangerous.

It is hereby announced to all that the only authorized route for crossing the Strait of Hormuz is the routes declared by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Navigation of vessels outside these routes is extremely dangerous and prohibited, and we warn all to refrain from any navigation outside the announced routes.

Coordination with the IRGC Navy for crossing the Strait of Hormuz through Channel 16 is mandatory, and violator vessels will be dealt with.

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