U.S. Senate Backs Down from Reviewing Trump's War Powers Resolution Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): One day after passing a resolution that limited Donald Trump's war powers, the Senate reversed its critical stance toward the President's handling of the war and rejected efforts to advance a similar proposal regarding war powers.

Trump also reacted to this vote on Truth Social, writing, "The Senate changed its vote on Iran from 50 to 48 against, to 50 to 47 in favor. Rand Paul and Bill Cassidy changed their votes. Thank you to John Thune, Lindsey Graham, Bernie Moreno, and everyone. This vote sends a warning to Iran."

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