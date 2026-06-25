Security Operation of Iraqi PMF in Desert Areas Around Karbala Province

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A security source in Anbar province reported a large-scale security operation by the Popular Mobilization Forces to pursue remnants of terrorism from the Anbar desert in western Iraq toward the borders of the holy province of Karbala

The source added that Popular Mobilization Forces have launched a large-scale security operation in the desert areas between Anbar and the holy province of Karbala, in coordination with the operations commander of the two provinces, to pursue remnants of terrorism and locations where they have hidden their weapons.

According to this source, the operation aims to clear the targeted areas and intensify security measures in these regions, some of which are dangerous due to their rugged geographical conditions.

The source, who spoke with the Iraqi Al-Maalouma base, continued that Popular Mobilization Forces have been able to destroy a large number of secret tunnels and embankments that the terrorist group ISIS had constructed during its control over much of the desert areas connecting the two provinces.

According to this source, the operation aims to clear all desert areas and establish fixed and mobile security checkpoints to prevent any security breach.

The security source also reported the discovery of a cache of equipment and explosives belonging to remnants of the terrorist ISIS group during a preemptive security operation by the Popular Mobilization Forces in the western areas of Ramadi in Anbar province.

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