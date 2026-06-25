Director of Mourning Procession Arrested in Attack by Al Khalifa Security Forces

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Security forces of the Al Khalifa regime, in continuation of their repressive policies against religious freedoms and Ashura ceremonies, raided the "Eastern Karbabad" mourning procession and arrested a number of citizens present at this ceremony.

The Prisoners Affairs Commission in Bahrain announced that in this security raid, Haj Isa al-Mu'min, the head of this procession, was arrested along with several other citizens.

Simultaneously, security forces, with a massive military deployment, completely surrounded the area and blocked all routes leading to it to prevent any possible communication or gathering of people.

This security measure has been taken in continuation of a series of restrictive crackdowns on Ashura ceremonies in Bahrain, which, according to critics, are aimed at limiting the observance of mourning rituals for Imam Hussain (a.s.).

This process contradicts official claims about religious tolerance in Bahrain and demonstrates the continuation of policies of pressure against the observance of religious rites.

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