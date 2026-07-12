Anti-Iran senator Lindsey Graham dies

AhlulBayt News Agency: American media reported the death of Lindsey Graham, the veteran Republican senator known for his hardline stance against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

No further details were immediately available on the circumstances or cause of death.

Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, had served in the Senate for decades and was known as one of the most prominent anti-Iran figures in the U.S. Congress, consistently advocating for a hardline approach toward the Islamic Republic.

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