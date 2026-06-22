Iran's First VP: Surrender Is Not in Nature of Iranians

AhlulBayt News Agency: First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has emphasized that Iran has never retreated from its red lines and national interests during negotiations, adding that “surrender is not in the nature of Iranians.”

Speaking at the Iran Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, Aref said that the enemy was forced to back down due to its diplomatic weakness, and its opposition to Iran’s nuclear program stems from concern over the country’s technological advancement, not the issue of nuclear weapons.

Referring to the five active fronts, including battlefield, diplomacy, service, street rallies, and technology, the vice president said that the technology front has been a key factor in the country’s success.

He emphasized that Iran has achieved significant accomplishments in areas such as nuclear technology, nanotechnology, biotechnology, and radiology by relying on its scientists and elites.

While expressing gratitude for the private sector’s cooperation in managing wartime conditions, he stressed the need for this sector to play a more prominent role in developing the economy, science, and technology in the post-war era.

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