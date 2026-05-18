Aref: Iran Will No Longer Allow Enemy Military Equipment Through the Strait of Hormuz

ABNA24 - Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref stressed that Tehran will no longer allow “enemy” military equipment to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.“We

had given up our right of sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, and we previously allowed the passage of military equipment that was intended to be used against us through the Strait of Hormuz,” Aref stated Sunday.

The United States and the Israeli regime waged a war against Iran in late February.The Iranian Armed Forces responded with 100 waves of retaliatory strikes, codenamed Operation True Promise 4, carried out hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles as well as drone attacks against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.A ceasefire took effect in early April through Pakistani mediation, but negotiations in Islamabad failed to produce an accord due to excessive demands and shifting goalposts by the US delegation. Later, the truce was unilaterally extended by Washington without a set deadline.Since the onset of war, Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz only to hostile vessels – those directly or indirectly linked to Washington and the Zionist regime.It began exercising far stricter controls last month after US President Donald Trump announced a blockade of Iranian vessels and ports.Tehran stresses it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the blockade is lifted and the war permanently ends.

The vice president emphasized that Tehran will not permit the transfer of enemy's arms through this strategic waterway to happen again.



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