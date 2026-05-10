Iran Foiled Enemy Plots to Destroy Economy Through People's Presence, Government Planning, VP Says

AhlulBayt News Agency: First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, referring to the recent US-Israeli attacks on Iran's infrastructure, says the enemy sought to destroy the country's economy by targeting leading industries during the Ramadan War, but the people's presence and the government's planning foiled those plots.

Aref made the remarks in separate meetings with the managers of the Mobarakeh Steel and the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries on Saturday, emphasizing the strategic role of the steel and petrochemical industries in the country's economy.

Referring to the damage caused by the US-Israeli bombing of the industries, he said the reconstruction and renovation are underway at a fast pace, and that the government would utilize all its power to support the process.

The Vice President, particularly, underscored the role of Mobarakeh Steel in the country's progress, saying that the industrial complex, apart from production, had also fulfilled its social responsibilities and thus considered one of the most important drivers of the economy.

Aref stated that the steel company must have a detailed plan to continue its production in times of crisis and design specific scenarios for the post-war period.

He also referred to the "War Economy Program" and the "National Economy Resilience Program", saying that the administration, through these programs, was able to manage the country during the two imposed wars in the past year. The wars, unlike the enemy's speculations, had elevated Iran’s position in the region and the world, he added.

In a separate meeting with the managers of the Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Corporation, Aref congratulated them for their work and determination during the war, emphasizing that the American-Zionist enemy had adopted a strategy of attacking the country's infrastructure to create chaos, but in vain.

The Vice President also referred to the Strait of Hormuz, calling it an important and strategic passage that has become a decisive point for the country, the management of which can eliminate the effects of illegal sanctions imposed on Iran.

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