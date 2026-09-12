Iran's First Vice President meets representative of Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Qom

ABNA24 - Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has held talks with Sayyed Al-Shahrestani, the representative of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Qom.

During the meeting, Aref conveyed the greetings of President Masoud Pezeshkian to Sayyed Shahrestani and Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

He stressed the importance of constructive engagement and benefiting from the guidance of the religious authority in advancing national goals and serving the people.

The meeting underscored the Iranian government's commitment to maintaining close relations with senior religious authorities and benefiting from their counsel on matters of national importance.

Aref highlighted the significant role of religious leadership in fostering unity and social cohesion, noting that the government values the insights and recommendations of the Marjaiyyah in addressing the country's challenges.

Sayyed Al-Shahrestani, for his part, welcomed the Iranian vice president and discussed issues of mutual concern, including the welfare of pilgrims and the strengthening of cultural and religious cooperation between Iran and Iraq.

The visit is part of ongoing high-level interactions between Iranian officials and representatives of top Shia religious authorities based in Iraq and Iran.

Such meetings have been a regular feature of Iranian political tradition, reflecting the deep-rooted connection between the state and religious institutions in the Islamic Republic.



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