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Report: 76 academics in US and Canada fired over pro-Palestinian positions

14 October 2026 - 11:01
News ID: 1877929
Source: Pars Today
Report: 76 academics in US and Canada fired over pro-Palestinian positions

The Association for West Asian Studies reported 196 punitive actions against academics and educational staff in the United States and Canada since October 7, 2023, over alleged pro-Palestinian positions or activities.

ABNA24 - The Association for West Asian Studies has reported that 76 academics in the United States and Canada have lost their jobs since October 7, 2023, because of their positions or activities in support of Palestine.

The association’s report recorded a total of 196 punitive actions against academics and staff at educational institutions, including 76 dismissals, 59 suspensions or bans from university campuses, and 35 administrative investigations and interrogations.

Those affected include people who took part in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, signed statements defending Palestinian rights, or published critical views of the occupation.

According to the report, 54 percent of the recorded cases concerned activities carried out on university premises but outside classrooms.

The Association for West Asian Studies warned that these measures could undermine freedom of expression and academic independence in the United States and Canada.

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