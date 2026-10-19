Canadian FM condemns Israeli settler violence in occupied West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand has strongly condemned the Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand has said Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank, including recent attacks against European diplomats, is unacceptable.

“This unacceptable attack in Taybeh is part of a broader pattern of settler violence that threatens Palestinian communities and weakens efforts towards peace,” Anand said in a statement Sunday.

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