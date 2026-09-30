Deloitte Cuts Canada’s 2027 Growth Forecast to 1.6% Amid Trade War Pressures

ABNA24 - Deloitte Canada shaved 20 percent off its growth forecast for Canada's economy in 2027, citing increasingly tough conditions for consumers and businesses.

The accounting firm's latest outlook comes as a new American ban on select Canadian imports took effect on Tuesday, according to CBC.Deloitte sees the fallout of recent escalations in the Canada-US trade war causing a sharp economic slowdown in the final quarter of this year and into early 2027.

Chief economist Dawn Desjardins says the weight of billions of dollars in US tariffs and Canada's reciprocal measures will not fall evenly across the Canadian economy, hitting some sectors hard, while others prosper. At the same time, the federal government's fiscal supports, investment initiatives and defence spending are positive signals for targeted growth, she said.

"For some, it's a little bit like the Earth is moving under their feet — and not in a positive way. While in other sectors, I think we can anticipate growth and job creation," Desjardins told CBC News in an interview prior to the report's release on Tuesday.Deloitte's latest economic outlook for Canada calls for GDP to grow 1.6 percent in 2027. In late June, the firm said it expected two percent GDP growth next year.Deloitte currently sees Canada's economy growing by 0.9 percent in 2026 — a slight improvement from its June estimate of 0.7 percent.

"It's so uncertain when we think about all the factors the Canadian companies are facing, whether it's the prospect of higher costs, the prospect of more friction with our largest trading partner or perhaps even higher interest rates. All these factors are just creating a very uncertain environment," Desjardins said. "As a result, we do think that the economy probably is going to be on a slower growth trajectory," she added.On Tuesday, Statistics Canada reported that GDP for July was flat from the previous month.

"The goods-producing industries grouping was essentially unchanged in July, as increases in construction and utilities were offset by declines in the other sectors comprising the aggregate," the agency stated."The services-producing industries aggregate was essentially flat, as increases across several sectors were offset by declines in retail trade and wholesale trade," it added.



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