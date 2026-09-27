Israeli strikes kill three Palestinians, including child, in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least three Palestinians, including a child, were killed and several others, including a girl, were injured on Saturday in Israeli attacks on different parts of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that a Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike on Jules Street in Nuseirat refugee camp.

Twelve-year-old Mohammad Saif al-Din al-Shakhrayti was killed by Israeli forces’ gunfire in Al-Mawasi, Rafah, while Qusay Muammar Helles died of wounds sustained in an earlier Israeli strike.

Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli drone strike near the Regional Junction in Al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, the sources said.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas east of Khan Younis, while Israeli forces opened heavy fire toward displaced people’s tents in Al-Mawasi, Rafah and Khan Younis, as well as the area around Hamad City.

Israeli occupation forces also fired toward the Al-Salatin and Al-Atatra areas west of Beit Lahia.

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