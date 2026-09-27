Gaza death toll reaches 74,016, Palestinian Health Ministry says

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rose to 74,016 martyrs and 175,068 injuries since October 7, 2023.



In its daily statistical report, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip explained that hospitals received 7 martyrs during the past 48 hours, including one martyr who succumbed to his wounds, and 38 injuries.



It pointed out that since the ceasefire on October 11, the total number of martyrs by enemy fire has reached 1,415, the total number of injuries is 4,953, and the total number of martyrs recovered from under the rubble reached 834.



“Many victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them at this time,” the ministry added.

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