Complaint Against a British Parliament Member Over Islamophobic Remarks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Official complaints have been filed against "Rupert Lowe," a British Parliament member, following his repeated remarks about Islam, Muslims, and immigration, to the counter-terrorism police and the body overseeing the conduct of parliament members in this country.

According to a report by British news agencies, one of these cases includes an eight-page referral to the "Prevent" mechanism, which has asked security officials to examine the possibility of the influence of some of Lowe's remarks on far-right extremist discourses and radicalization processes. Another complaint, with the support of more than 200 people, has been submitted to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

In these complaints, reference has been made to Lowe's remarks about what he called the "Islamization of Britain," as well as linking Islam and Pakistani Muslims to cases of organized child sexual abuse and proposals about restricting some Islamic practices and rituals. The complainants emphasized that this collection of remarks should be examined as an overall process and not merely as isolated statements.

Lowe, in response to these complaints, accused his critics of trying to remove him from parliament and said he will not retreat from the positions he has taken on Islam and immigration.

Currently, none of these referrals means a conviction or proof of a crime by this parliament member. The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards must first determine whether the complaint falls within his jurisdiction and whether there is sufficient basis to begin an investigation; on the other hand, the referral to the Prevent mechanism is also a request for assessment and is not in itself a criminal charge. The outcome of both processes has not yet been announced.

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