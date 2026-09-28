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Oil prices climb after Trump rejects Iran’s peace proposal

28 September 2026 - 12:45
News ID: 1870951
Source: Mehr News
Oil prices climb after Trump rejects Iran’s peace proposal

Oil markets have opened in Asia, with prices rebounding after Trump rejected a peace proposal put forward by Iran.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Oil markets have opened in Asia, with prices rebounding after Trump rejected a peace proposal put forward by Iran.

Oil markets have opened in Asia, with prices rebounding after Trump rejected an Iranian proposal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent Crude futures rose more than 1 percent to $105.64 a barrel by 00:36 GMT, Reuters reported, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed more than half a percent, reaching $93.11 a barrel.

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