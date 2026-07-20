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Iranian navy downs US-made Lucas drone over southern Iran

20 July 2026 - 08:48
News ID: 1842479
Source: Mehr News
Iranian navy downs US-made Lucas drone over southern Iran

On Sunday afternoon, a Lucas drone belonging to the US aggressor was shot down by the Iranian Navy's air defense systems in the south of the country.

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday afternoon, a Lucas drone belonging to the US aggressor was shot down by the Iranian Navy's air defense systems in the south of the country.

An hour ago, an enemy Lucas drone was successfully intercepted and shot down by the Iranian Navy's air defense systems, and was hit and destroyed by the country's integrated air defense network in the south of the country, local Iranian media cited the Iranian aremd forces as saying in a statement.

Lucas is a US-made copy of Iranian one-way drone Shahed.

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