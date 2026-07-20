AEOI strongly condemns US attack on Darkhovin nuclear plant

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has strongly condemned a US attack on the Darkhovin nuclear power plant, which is still under construction in the country’s southwest Khuzestan province.

In a statement on Sunday, the AEOI announced that “the terrorist and criminal US regime, whose nature entails nothing but bullying and lawlessness, carried out an aggressive and brutal act in violation of international law by attacking the plant at around 3:39 AM local time.”

Calling the Darkhovin plant “one of the symbols of the Iranian nation’s dignity and scientific self-sufficiency,” the statement noted that several projectiles were used by the enemy to target the under-construction site.

The US has conducted a series of strikes on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities under international safeguards over the past year, as part of an illegal and unprovoked war Washington launched jointly with the Israeli regime.

The latest AEOI statement came amid heightened tensions in the region, following the renewed US war of aggression in breach of a memorandum of understanding the two countries signed last month to end the war on all fronts.

The renewed aggression has prompted Iran to retaliate with drone and missile strikes targeting facilities and bases used by the US military in several regional countries.

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