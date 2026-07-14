IRGC Says It Hit U.S. Drone Command Center and Aircraft Facilities at Sheikh Isa Base in Bahrain

ABNA24 - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced an attack on the US army’s drone command and control center in Bahrain.

“The evil and war-loving US regime, which has spent little time without war and military evil since its establishment, has not learned from recent defeats in confronting the warriors of Islam and continues its aggression,” the IRGC said in a statement on Monday morning.

“In response to these evils, the IRGC Aerospace warriors, in the second phase of their counter-offensive operation, smashed important helicopter repair and maintenance centers, a P-8 electronic warfare aircraft hangar, and the drone command and control center of the US child-killing army at the American base in Sheikh Isa, Bahrain,” it added.

The IRGC statement emphasized that the counter-offensive operation continues.

The attack came in response to the continued US aggression against southern Iran.



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