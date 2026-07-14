Two Palestinians Martyred, Third Dies of Injuries in New Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

ABNA24 - Two Palestinian civilians were killed in new Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday, while a third was pronounced dead after succumbing to previously sustained injuries.

A medical source said that Osama Shamlakh was killed in an Israeli strike on a motorcycle this afternoon in Gaza City’s Tel al‑Hawa neighborhood.

Another citizen was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a home in al‑Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza.

Meanwhile, medical sources announced the death of a citizen, identified as Tariq Qishta, after succumbing to injuries sustained a few days ago in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

Several people were also injured in an Israeli attack in the al‑Tawam area, northwest of Gaza City, while a young citizen was critically wounded by Israeli gunfire on Salahuddin road in central Gaza.

Other Israeli attacks were reported across Gaza, with no reported casualties.



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