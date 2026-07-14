  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Two Palestinians Martyred, Third Dies of Injuries in New Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

14 July 2026 - 08:29
News ID: 1839955
Source: Palestine Info
Two Palestinians Martyred, Third Dies of Injuries in New Israeli Attacks Across Gaza

Two Palestinian civilians were killed in new Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday, while a third was pronounced dead after succumbing to previously sustained injuries.

ABNA24 - Two Palestinian civilians were killed in new Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday, while a third was pronounced dead after succumbing to previously sustained injuries.

A medical source said that Osama Shamlakh was killed in an Israeli strike on a motorcycle this afternoon in Gaza City’s Tel al‑Hawa neighborhood.

Another citizen was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a home in al‑Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza.

Meanwhile, medical sources announced the death of a citizen, identified as Tariq Qishta, after succumbing to injuries sustained a few days ago in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

Several people were also injured in an Israeli attack in the al‑Tawam area, northwest of Gaza City, while a young citizen was critically wounded by Israeli gunfire on Salahuddin road in central Gaza.

Other Israeli attacks were reported across Gaza, with no reported casualties.

/129

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha