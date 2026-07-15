At least 10 people martyred, several others injured in Israeli attacks in Gaza

ABNA24 - Fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip killed at least 10 Palestinian civilians, including a woman and a child, and injured several others on Tuesday, while another citizen died of wounds from a previous strike.

The Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporter said that seven Palestinians, including a woman, were massacred and others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike near Shadia School in the al‑Faluja area of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

For its part, Gaza’s interior ministry affirmed the martyrdom of Marwan Salem, director of the Jabalia police station, along with several officers and personnel, following an Israeli strike on a police post in the west of Jabalia camp.

Two civilians, a child identified as Moataz Abu Shaar and an aid truck driver named Bilal Abu Mousa, were shot dead in separate incidents by Israeli gunfire in the Mawasi area of Rafah, south of Gaza.

Another citizen was killed and three others were injured, including a child and a woman, in an Israeli drone strike on a tent sheltering a displaced family near Taiba Towers in the west of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

A child was also injured by Israeli gunfire in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, a medical source reported that several Palestinians were injured, one of them critically, in an Israeli drone strike in the west of Khan Yunis refugee camp.

A Palestinian citizen was pronounced dead today after succumbing to wounds sustained in an Israeli strike on al‑Qadisiyah displacement camp west of Khan Yunis two days earlier.

In another incident, Israeli quadcopters showered homes and tents with bullets near the Mahatta Mosque in Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighborhood, with no reported casualties.

Israeli forces also carried out two demolition operations using explosives in the south of Khan Yunis, while low-flying drones patrolled the northern part of the city.

Additionally, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, and airstrikes, was reported across Gaza today.



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