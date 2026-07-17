Several US strategic refueling aircraft, radar system destroyed: IRGC

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announces that in a massive surprise attack on the US ‘Al Udeid’ air base in Qatar, a long-range radar system and several strategic US refueling aircraft have been destroyed and several others have been damaged severely.

The American enemy and the hosts of its bases in the region must know that crossing red lines and attacking civilians and non-military infrastructure will come at a very heavy price, the IRGC warned in its 24th statement issued on Friday.

Iran’s Armed Forces spokesperson has warned that any new attack by the US against Iranian infrastructure would trigger a “very devastating” response.