Pakistani Shia Cleric: Martyrdom of Imam Khamenei Made Path of Truth Clearer for Muslim Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): He added that divine guidance, steadfastness, and resistance represent the future of the Ummah, urging Muslims to remain vigilant against the "Samaris" of every age and stressing that honouring the sacrifice of the martyr is a shared responsibility of the entire Muslim community.

Describing the historic funeral procession of the late Imam Khamenei as "the awakening of the Ummah, a gathering of the faithful, and a turning point in human history," Naqvi said the immense sacrifice had further illuminated the path of truth for Muslims and redirected the course of history away from the ambitions of global arrogance toward divine guidance, perseverance, and resistance.

He said that while millions participated in the funeral in person, billions of Muslims around the world were united with it emotionally and spiritually.

Naqvi also praised the people of Pakistan, as well as the country's state institutions, government, and political and religious leadership, for paying what he described as an extraordinary tribute to the martyred leader.

He said their response reflected a remarkable display of national unity and respect.

Referring to the Qur'anic account of the Children of Israel and the Samiri (the maker of the golden calf), Naqvi said that despite witnessing clear signs from God, the Israelites were deceived by Samiri.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to draw lessons from that episode by remaining alert to the "Samaris" of every era and standing firm on the path of truth and divine guidance.

He further said that the strongest expression of the Ummah's sentiments had been its resolve to seek revenge, adding that fulfilling the right owed to the martyr's blood is a collective responsibility of the entire Muslim community.