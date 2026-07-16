Qatar rejects Israeli media hype on attacking Iran

Qatar has strongly rejected Israeli media reports claiming it agreed to take part in military action against Iran, calling the allegations as sheer lies.

Qatar’s international media office emphasized that such allegations were disseminated by individuals seeking to drag Qatar into this conflict, undermine Doha’s pivotal role in mediation, and push the region toward further escalation and instability.

According to the report, Qatari officials have consistently emphasized since the onset of this conflict that Doha has not participated—nor will it participate in the future—in any military action against any of its neighbors.