A hospital in Ahvaz evacuates patients after terror attacks by US

Following the criminal US strikes near Shahid Baqaei Hospital in Ahvaz, this medical facility has been evacuated to protect patients’ lives, and the patients have been transferred to other treatment centers.

The blast waves from the American attacks near Baqaei Hospital in Ahvaz have caused the evacuation of several wards.

Shahid Baqaei Hospital is one of Khuzestan Province’s specialized medical centers, providing treatment for cancer and hematology patients, especially children, and receiving large numbers of patients from across the province and neighboring regions.

The hospital’s director says that 211 inpatients have been relocated after the US assault near the facility.