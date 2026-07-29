Ayatollah Arafi to Missionaries: Turn Arbaeen Into a Global Cry for Revenge of Martyred Imam

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Director of Iran's Islamic Seminaries, elaborating on the civilizational lessons of Arbaeen, tasked seminary students and missionaries with explaining the philosophy of martyrdom and the divine promise of revenge based on the Quran and Sunnah at Mawkibs, along pilgrimage routes, and in all preaching opportunities.

Ayatollah Arafi, in a strategic statement outlining six civilizational lessons of Arbaeen 2026 and commemorating the memory of the great martyred Leader of the Islamic Ummah, stated: "This year's Arbaeen begins under the shadow of a great yet proud sorrow; mourning the loss of the 'Martyred Imam,' that compassionate Marja' and wise Leader who spent his blessed life on the path of the dignity of Islam and Iran; a martyred Imam who lived like Hussein and was martyred like Hussein."

The six important civilizational lessons that the Director of the Seminaries elaborated on in his Arbaeen statement are:

The Arbaeen Epic: The Modern Resurrection and Bi'that of the Ummah Unity, Brotherhood, and Integration of the Islamic Ummah and the Resistance Front Around the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein (PBUH) Jihad, Resistance, and Steadfastness Around the Ashura Slogan: "One Like Me Will Not Pledge Allegiance to One Like Yazid" Arbaeen and the Cry for Revenge and Avenging the Blood of the Martyred Imam The Arbaeen Epic as the Axis of Empathy and Communal Support in Livelihood and Economy, and Economic Jihad at National and Global Levels Arbaeen: Practical Training for Readiness for the Advent (Zuhur)

The Director of the Islamic Seminaries also emphasized that the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is not merely a grand mourning ceremony, but rather a practical exercise in forming a unified Ummah and laying the practical groundwork for the realization of the global government of Imam Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance). He noted that when millions of people travel to Karbala with one heart and one voice from every corner of the globe, they are, in fact, recreating the uprising of the Imam of the Age (PBUH) on a smaller scale. This great convergence heralds that promised dawn when "he will fill the earth with equity and justice," gathering all of humanity under the tent of justice and divine knowledge.

In this statement, Ayatollah Arafi also issued special missions to seminary students and missionaries, directing them to explain the philosophy of martyrdom and the divine promise of revenge from the Quran and Sunnah at Mawkibs, along the routes, and in preaching opportunities, and to use cultural and religious programs and the teachings of the Ahlulbayt (PBUT) to convey the bond between the blood of Hussein (AS) and the blood of the martyred Imam Khamenei (RA) to the world.

The full text of the important and strategic statement of the Director of the Islamic Seminaries is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

"...And he sacrificed his lifeblood for You, to save Your servants from ignorance and the confusion of misguidance." (Ziyarat Arbaeen)

This year's Arbaeen of Imam Hussein takes place on a new horizon, with an unprecedented manifestation of the link between heaven and earth. It is an Arbaeen that is not merely a mourning ceremony for the Master of Martyrs, but a complete mirror reflecting the continuation of the Ashura path to the present era; an era in which the epic of Hussein is inextricably tied to the epic presence of the proud and honorable people of Iran on the field.

This Arbaeen begins under the shadow of a great but proud sorrow: mourning the loss of the "Martyred Imam," that compassionate Marja' and wise Leader who spent his blessed life on the path of the dignity of Islam and Iran. A martyred Imam who lived like Hussein and was martyred like Hussein.

The magnificent and historic funeral procession of the pure body of that martyred Leader in Iran and Iraq—in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala—and the unique and historic epic created by the noble and loyal nations of Iran and Iraq showed that the deep bond of the Islamic Ummah, especially the nations of Iran and Iraq, with the ideals of the Revolution grows stronger every day.

Furthermore, this Arbaeen occurs amidst an existential and civilizational battle with global arrogance, particularly criminal America. It is a hybrid war that has escalated with unprecedented intensity across military, economic, and cognitive dimensions. America, receiving crushing blows and unforgettable lessons from Iran's military forces, the proud Iranian nation, and the Resistance Front, has increasingly exposed its helplessness and desperation.

Now, this resilient nation, under the wise leadership of Ayatollah Sayyid Mujtaba Khamenei (may God protect him), guided by the Grand Marja's of Qom and Najaf, and backed by the faith and insight of the people, stands as an invincible monotheistic power against the excesses of the criminal and murderous American and Zionist enemy. This year's Arbaeen epic will itself become a decisive response to these American delusions and nightmares, marking another golden page in the uprising and great resurrection of the Islamic Ummah.

With a deep understanding of these critical conditions and the complex dimensions of the scene and field, and with a strategic perspective, I offer some points to you, dear seminary students, clerics, and missionaries, who are the flag-bearers of knowledge, propagation, guidance, and enlightenment on this proud path, regarding this great opportunity of Arbaeen, which is a unique capacity for clarification and the Jihad of enlightenment.

I hope that, by seeking help from the Master of Martyrs (PBUH), we may utilize the opportunity of Arbaeen to keep alive the memory and ideals of the martyrs—especially the great Imam Khomeini and our Martyred Imam—and to elucidate the discourse of the Revolution, Resistance, and hope-building. May we be pioneers in this all-out existential battle, like insightful and striving soldiers.

1. The Arbaeen Epic: The Modern Resurrection and Bi'that of the Ummah

As inferred from the message of the Supreme Leader on the 37th anniversary of Imam Khomeini's passing, five turning points in the history of the Islamic Revolution have clearly demonstrated the truth of the Ummah's Bi'that:

The Ashura-like uprising of the Iranian nation led by Imam Khomeini on Khordad 15, 1342 (June 5, 1963); The dawn of the Islamic Revolution's victory on Bahman 12, 1357 (February 1, 1979); The heart-wrenching passing of the great founder of the Revolution on Khordad 14, 1368 (June 4, 1989), and the beginning of a new era under the wise leadership of the Martyred Imam; The oppressed martyrdom of the Martyred Imam on Esfand 10, 1404 (March 1, 2026); The historic funeral procession of the Martyred Imam in Iran and Iraq, which created a tremendous resurrection and displayed a new benchmark of Bi'that and astonishing presence to the world.

Undoubtedly, the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein in 2026, as a manifestation and arena of a new Bi'that, will be another turning point in the public uprising of Islamic nations and the geography of the Resistance Front. The epic-making people of Iran, other Islamic countries, and particularly the proud nation of Iraq, with the call of "I bear witness that he is Your Wali and the son of Your Wali... So he fought them for Your sake patiently and seeking nearness, until his blood was shed in Your obedience and his sanctity was violated," will demonstrate that this Jihad and sacrifice is a duty of the Ummah not just in Ashura, but at all times, especially in our contemporary sacred Jihad and existential battle with America.

Therefore, it is necessary for dear students and missionaries in the Mawkibs and gatherings of Arbaeen to clarify the truth of the "continuous Bi'that" for the pilgrims. While explaining the hardships and struggles of this path, they should emphasize God's promise of final victory and the approaching bright horizon of the Advent, just as is stated in Ziyarat Arbaeen: "Indeed, God will fulfill what He promised you."

2. Unity, Brotherhood, and Integration of the Islamic Ummah and the Resistance Front Around the Arbaeen of Hussein

The Arbaeen of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is the largest human gathering in history, where geographical, ethnic, linguistic, and sectarian borders fade away before the "love of Hussein." This great gathering is itself a clear manifestation of the Quranic verse: "And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided" (Aal-e-Imran: 103).

Unity and integration around the love and guardianship (Wilayah) of the Ahlulbayt (PBUT) is not merely an emotion, but a movement that creates identity and cohesion, rendering the Resistance Front integrated and invincible against the common enemy.

Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei repeatedly emphasized that "the Resistance Front is integrated and cohesive, and any disruption within it serves the interests of the enemy." Today, the enemies are trying with all their might to instill discord among the resistant nations, but Arbaeen, with its magnificent display of millions in attendance, nullifies this conspiracy.

Iraqis, Iranians, Lebanese, Yemenis, Palestinians, and others... all walk on the path to Karbala with one voice and one heart under the banner of "Ya Hussein," and this is the very truth that the Quran describes as: "Strict against the disbelievers, merciful among themselves" (Al-Fath: 29).

Dear students, clerics, and missionaries, by promoting the discourse of "The love of Hussein gathers us" and citing Quranic verses and Hadiths of the Ahlulbayt (AS), should emphasize unity-building and the cohesion of the Resistance Front. In Mawkibs, gatherings, and speeches, insist on the commonalities of all denominations and nationalities present at Arbaeen and provide enlightenment about the victories and progress of the Resistance Front in the struggle against the arrogant front and the American-Zionist enemy. A conscious presence in the war of narratives is the message of Ashura, and today, the free, truth-seeking media stream and the esteemed missionaries at Arbaeen and worldwide should pay serious attention to this.

3. Jihad, Resistance, and Steadfastness Around the Ashura Slogan: "One Like Me Will Not Pledge Allegiance to One Like Yazid"

The fiery words of the Master of Martyrs, "One like me will not pledge allegiance to one like Yazid," were not merely a rejection of a historical pledge but a strategic principle for all eras.

With this statement, Imam Hussein (PBUH) drew the permanent dividing line between the front of truth and the front of falsehood. Today, this slogan is the most elevated banner of the Resistance Front against the Pharaoh of our time—America and its lackeys. Just as Yazid gained nothing but disgrace and abasement from the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH), America also gains nothing from its crimes but repeated scandals and defeats.

In recent years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has dealt crushing blows to the body of global arrogance and has proven that it will never retreat, representing the stance of "One like Hussein" against "one like Yazid." The divine command in the Quran to the Prophet (PBUH): "So remain on a right course as you have been commanded, [you] and those who have turned back with you [to Allah]" (Hud: 112), is addressed today to the entire Resistance Front. The collective steadfastness of the Ummah on the path of truth is the key to victory over the front of falsehood.

Today, the existential war with America has taken on new dimensions, and global arrogance is present in the field with all its might. Yet the Resistance Front, learning from the school of Ashura and following the model of the steadfastness of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his companions, remains strong and victorious. No economic, military, or psychological threat can weaken the will of this united front, because its reliance is on God's true promise: "Indeed, Allah is with the patient" (Al-Baqarah: 153). In this regard, it is incumbent upon all dear people, the Islamic Ummah, and officials to insist on the principle that the path of progress and prosperity for the nation and the Ummah is realized only in the context of resistance and steadfastness. Retreat and compromise with the arrogant America will not solve the country's problems.

It is necessary for revolutionary and striving students, clerics, and missionaries, by revisiting, explaining, and forming a discourse around the slogan "One like me will not pledge allegiance to one like Yazid" in today's context, to explain this Ashura slogan with clear examples from the present era for their audiences. They must elucidate the truth of America as the "Yazid of the Time," who seeks our surrender or destruction, and explain Jihad and resistance against it, refusing allegiance to it, as a religious and revolutionary duty. This is the only path to the dignity and honor of the Ummah and the sole way of deterrence against the treacherous enemy.

4. Arbaeen and the Cry for Revenge and Avenging the Blood of the Martyred Imam

This year's Arbaeen epic is intertwined with the epic of avenging the blood of the martyred on the path of Imam Hussein, the striving and martyred Leader. When fists clenched and cries of revenge and vengeance arose from the depths of the hearts of the believers during his unique and historic funeral in Iran and Iraq, it was, in truth, an oath registered in history before God, Imam Hussein (PBUH), and Imam Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance).

Our revenge is the revenge for the blood of the oppressed against the oppressor; a revenge promised by God in the Quran: "And whoever is killed unjustly - We have given his heir authority" (Al-Isra: 33). Today, the guardian (Wali) of this blood is the awakened and avenging Ummah; an Ummah that pledged during the funeral of that Martyred Imam not to desist from revenge until the complete annihilation of the oppressors, usurpers, and the Yazidis of the time. God willing, in this year's Arbaeen epic, the cry of "Ya Latharat al-Hussein" will be intertwined with the cry of "Ya Latharat al-Khamenei." This revenge holds a civilizational, long-term, strategic, and global meaning.

Accordingly, it is essential for dear students and missionaries to explain the philosophy of martyrdom and the divine promise of revenge from the Quran and Sunnah in Mawkibs, along the routes, and in preaching opportunities. Using cultural and religious programs and the teachings of the Ahlulbayt (PBUT), they must convey the bond between the blood of Hussein (PBUH) and the blood of the martyred Khamenei to the ears of the world. Clergy proficient in foreign languages must transmit the message of this Arbaeen—which is seeking vengeance for the blood of the Martyred Imam and standing against the Yazidis of the time—in various languages to all free nations and non-Iranian pilgrims.

5. The Arbaeen Epic as the Axis of Empathy and Communal Support in Livelihood and Economy, and Economic Jihad at National and Global Levels

In the current situation where the enemy has turned to a hybrid war and, with an all-out economic war, cruel sanctions, and targeting infrastructure, intends to make the nation despair, the empathy and faithful communal support, alongside the planning of responsible institutions based on Jihad and economic resistance, is the greatest weapon of the Islamic Ummah.

The Prophet of God (PBUH) said: "The parable of the believers in their mutual love, mercy, and affection is that of a single body; when one limb complains, the rest of the body responds with sleeplessness and fever." Believers share in each other's joys and sorrows and are never heedless of the grief and suffering of their brothers. This is the spirit governing the Arbaeen epic; where service to the pilgrims sets aside all material calculations, and believers do not withhold even their smallest possessions to meet the needs of others. Therefore, Arbaeen is the best opportunity for the practical demonstration of empathy and communal support in the realm of livelihood and economy, and it can actualize the Resistance Economy in its true sense.

During these days, dear students and clerics should promote the culture of faithful communal support and empathy in Mawkibs and Arbaeen gatherings. They should encourage the believers to offer communal support and assist the needy, especially during the Arbaeen period, and introduce Arbaeen as a practical symbol of the Resistance Economy and empathy. Furthermore, by encouraging consumption management, they should invite the pilgrims and servants to refrain from extravagance and wastefulness in consuming food and resources, promoting the culture of proper consumption during Arbaeen. They should emphasize that service to the pilgrims must be accompanied by consideration for the hosts and the conservation of resources.

In this regard, esteemed missionaries must encourage people to participate in charitable activities and help the needy beyond the Arbaeen period, demonstrating that this empathy is the primary solution for overcoming economic crises.

6. Arbaeen: Practical Training for Readiness for the Advent of Imam Mahdi (Zuhur)

Simultaneously, Muslim governments and nations must engage in a great economic Jihad for the advancement of the Islamic world's economy and the generation of a new economic power with the participation of nations and elites.

The Arbaeen of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is not just a grand mourning ceremony, but a practical exercise in forming a unified Ummah and laying the practical groundwork for the realization of the global government of Imam Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance). When millions of people, with one heart and one voice, journey to Karbala from every corner of the globe, they are, in truth, recreating the uprising of the Imam of the Time (PBUH) on a smaller scale. This great convergence heralds the dawn of the Promised One, when "he will fill the earth with equity and justice," gathering all of humanity under the tent of justice and divine knowledge.

Our Martyred Imam spent his life on the path of fulfilling this very promise and, with his pure blood, registered his name among the companions of Imam Mahdi (PBUH) and the sacrifices made for the path of the Advent. Today, Arbaeen is the bridge connecting the blood of Hussein (PBUH) and the blood of the Martyred Imam to the horizon of the Advent; for the more enthusiastic, cohesive, and purposeful these gatherings become, the weaker the enemies of truth will be, and the smoother the ground for the Advent will become.

Dear students and esteemed missionaries have the following duties in this regard:

Depicting the Horizon of the Advent in Speech and Action:

Clarify the connection between Arbaeen and the Advent for the pilgrims. Explain that this great movement is an image of the "Great Mahdavi Army" that will one day conquer the world at the command of the Imam of the Age. Keep the spirit of hope and dynamic anticipation alive among the people using lessons and narrations related to Mahdism.

Pathology and Removing the Obstacles to the Advent:

In preaching opportunities, identify and explain the obstacles to the Advent (such as discord, worldliness, despair, and ignorance) and extract and present solutions for removing them from the text of the Quran and the Seerah of the Ahlulbayt (AS).

Creating a Global Networking of the Awaiters (Muntazirin):

By connecting with non-Iranian pilgrims and various nations, pave the way for international interactions and greater coordination of the Islamic Ummah for the Advent. You are the communication bridge of this global movement.

Introducing the Lifestyle of Awaiting (Intizar):

Teach the practical model of a true Awaiter—a combination of worship, struggle, knowledge acquisition, ethics, and military and economic preparedness—to the pilgrims through classes, lectures, and face-to-face conversations.

And know that every step you take on this path is a step towards bringing closer that promised Hidden One, who said: "And pray abundantly for the hastening of the Relief (Faraj), for indeed that is your relief." Therefore, pray profusely for the hastening of the Advent, for this is your relief.

In closing, I mention a few important points regarding this great ceremony:

a. The sworn enemies and agents of sedition always lie in wait for security vacuums and see any opportunity as a pretext to show off and disrupt the order and security of society. So far, the conscious and enthusiastic presence of the people on the streets has been the strongest barrier against the conspiracies of the enemies. During these days, it is incumbent upon the dear pilgrims to manage their duration of stay at routes and Mawkibs with precise planning. This wise action will prevent the streets, thoroughfares, and public gatherings in the country from being left empty.

b. This year, more than in previous years, it is necessary to extend the Arbaeen epic inside the country and connect those "left behind" from the Arbaeen pilgrimage with those who have embarked on the journey. Therefore, Arbaeen ceremonies must be linked with street gatherings during these days, and massive marches should be held in large cities and the most remote villages. People, from mosques and Hussainiyas to squares and streets, should raise the cries of "Labbaik Ya Hussein," "Death to Criminal America," and "Ya Latharat al-Khamenei" in unison with the pilgrims of Karbala to the heavens.

It is obligatory upon speakers on the pulpits, those in charge of Mawkibs, and the eulogists of the Ahlulbayt to organize these great popular marches with foresight and precise planning in every part of the country, and to revive the Husseini consciousness in hearts with the rich content of Resistance and Anti-Arrogance, bringing the Ashura passion to its peak. This time, all of Iran is Karbala, and everyone stands against the Yazid of the time, like Hussein.

c. A very important and pivotal point is the preservation of national unity and cohesion; the same guiding principle that was delineated with clarity and complete wisdom by Ayatollah Sayyid Mujtaba Khamenei (may his blessings endure). He emphasized the necessity of unity of word and sacred solidarity at all levels of the people and officials, and in all fields, for the realization of the lofty ideals of the Islamic Revolution and securing the dignity and independence of dear Iran, particularly against the criminal and cunning American enemy, and he recommended the continuation of trust in compassionate officials.

This Arbaeen, at the appointment of blood and consciousness with Imam Hussein (PBUH), we pledge to remain on the covenant of steadfastness and Jihad until the Advent of the Hujjah (PBUH), and we cry out in one voice: "Hayhat minna al-dhilla!"

"And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise."

Alireza Arafi

Director of the Islamic Seminaries

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