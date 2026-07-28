Head of Iran's seminaries praises Imam Ali shrine for historic Imam Khamenei funeral procession

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a ceremony held at the Imam Ali (PBUH) Holy Shrine, the Head of Iran's Islamic Seminaries lauded the remarkable efforts of the shrine's administration in organizing the historic funeral procession for the martyred Leader Imam Khamenei.

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, during a meeting with Sayyid Isa Al-Kharsan, the Custodian of the Imam Ali (PBUH) Holy Shrine, expressed gratitude for the magnificent funeral ceremony held in Najaf for the body of the Supreme Leader. He specifically commended the significant and meaningful presence of scholars, seminarians, and religious authorities from the Najaf Seminary in the procession.

Ayatollah Arafi described the funeral of the Supreme Leader in Iraq as a consolidating force for the unity of the two nations and the seminaries of Qom and Najaf. He termed it a new stage in the solidarity of the Resistance Front and the Islamic Ummah, dealing a devastating blow to the enemies of the Muslim community. He expressed appreciation for the efforts, cooperation, and exemplary management of the Imam Ali Shrine in staging what he called a "miraculous event."

He stated that this exemplary funeral demonstrated the unity and solidarity between the Iranian and Iraqi nations and highlighted the profound reverence the Iraqi people hold for Islamic jurisprudence and Marja'iyyah (religious authority), foiling enemy plots.

Ayatollah Arafi further stressed the need for joint cooperation in various scientific and cultural fields. Praising ongoing efforts to document and record the history of Najaf, particularly its prominent figures, and to disseminate its religious and cultural heritage, he proposed the compilation of a comprehensive and scientific encyclopedia dedicated to the great scholars of the Najaf Seminary.

For his part, Sayyid Isa Al-Kharsan emphasized the convergence of the two nations and the necessity of honoring great scholars and Grand Ayatollahs. "We are also in mourning and deeply grieved by the martyrdom of the Leader, Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei. The actions of the Holy Shrine were our religious and humanitarian duty," he stated. He also stressed the expansion of interactions between the Qom Seminary and the Imam Ali (PBUH) Holy Shrine.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Ayatollah Arafi presented a plaque of appreciation to Isa Al-Kharsan, honoring the cooperation of the management and staff of the Imam Ali Holy Shrine.

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