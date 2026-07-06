Head of Iran's Seminaries: Mass Funeral Turnout Is 'Decisive Religious and Faith-Bound Obligation'

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran's Islamic seminaries has declared that a massive turnout for the funeral procession of the martyred leader is a "decisive religious and faith-bound obligation," stressing the necessity of demanding vengeance and blood justice for the slain leader.

In a strategic message addressed to the great Islamic Ummah, the noble Iranian nation, scholars and clergy, high bodies of the seminaries, the council of deputies and esteemed directors, provincial and regional seminary heads, and the directors of Islamic centers and schools nationwide, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi asserted: "The honor of Iran and Islam, and the humiliation of the enemies of the nation and the Islamic Ummah, hinges upon a conscious and fervent presence at the funeral ceremonies of the great martyred leader in Tehran, Qom, Iraq, and holy Mashhad."

The director of Iran's Islamic seminaries, in this significant message, described a glorious participation in the funeral resurrection of the martyred leader as a definitive "religious and faith-bound" duty, and underscored the imperative to demand retribution and blood justice for the martyred leader.

The full text of Ayatollah Arafi's message follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

To the great Islamic Ummah,

With greetings and condolences marking these days, it is reaffirmed that the ceremonies of farewell, procession, and burial, as well as the memorial services for the martyred leader, constitute a complementary ring of battlefield, street-level, and struggle of the nations and the resurrection of the Islamic Ummah. Any negligence in this matter, any failure of universal participation, and any disregard for demanding vengeance and blood justice for the martyred leader and the dear martyrs will not be accepted before God Almighty, His Eminence the Imam of the Age (PBUH), in the presence of the great Imam Khomeini, and the martyrs of Islam. A Hussaini fervor and a global and national resurrection must arise across all parts of Iran and the entire world.

The honor of Iran and Islam, and the humiliation of the enemies of the nation and the Islamic Ummah, hinges upon a conscious and fervent presence at the ceremonies in Tehran, Qom, Iraq, and holy Mashhad.

The nations of Iran and Iraq, the peoples of the world, the Axis of Resistance, and the cherished youth must rise up and create an unparalleled spectacle. All media outlets and institutions must rise. Every individual must consider themselves a warrior on this path and a media bearer of this message of honor and of a monumental historical and civilizational transformation. "One must rise." Based on the directives of the grand sources of emulation, the esteemed scholars, and the established standards and jurisprudential rules, this matter is a definitive, binding religious and faith-bound obligation.

With hopes for a great resurrection in this epic farewell to the martyred leader, in the renewal of allegiance to the eminent leadership, and in the victory of truth over falsehood across the globe.

Alireza Arafi

Director of Iran's Islamic Seminaries

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