Tehran Funeral Procession for Martyred Leader to Last 10-12 Hours

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the organizing committee for the farewell and funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says that the main procession in Tehran is expected to last between 10 and 12 hours, allowing mourners from across the country ample time to pay their respects.

Speaking on Monday, Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh said all logistical arrangements, including the vehicle carrying the coffins and other operational preparations, had been completed.

He dismissed rumors of any change to the funeral route, stressing that the procession would follow its previously announced east-to-west course.

Hassanzadeh thanked a great number of mourners who had gathered in eastern Tehran from the early hours of the morning and urged participants to move westward toward Azadi Square.

He explained that because of the large crowds, the vehicle transporting the coffins would move at a very slow pace to ensure as many people as possible could join the procession.

He also called on the public to rely only on official national media for accurate information, emphasizing that all necessary security and logistical measures were in place.

The funeral procession for the martyred Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with members of his family, began on Monday in Tehran.

Additional funeral ceremonies are scheduled to take place in Qom on Tuesday, Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday, and Mashhad on Thursday, where the martyred Leader will be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

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