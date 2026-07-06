Najaf Officials Announce Full Readiness to Host Imam Khamenei Funeral Procession

AhlulBayt News Agency: Officials in the Iraqi holy city of Najaf have announced the full readiness to host the funeral procession of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Iraqi media cited Yousef Makki Kanawi, the governor and head of the local government in Najaf, as saying on Monday that all security, logistical, and support preparations for the funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei had been completed.

Stating that the ceremony consists of both official and public segments, he said the first would be attended by the heads of Iraq’s executive, legislative, and judicial branches, and leaders of different political factions, as well as lawmakers and other officials, at Najaf International Airport on Tuesday.

The Governor of Najaf underscored the holy city has hosted a delegation comprising representatives from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Joint Operations Command, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and the Iranian Ambassador.

The second event, he said is a public procession beginning at 6:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday; from the Sadr Hospital Bridge on Airport Street, and would passes through the city’s old quarter, and would conclude at the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS).

According to Kanawi, more than one hundred temporary service stations called Mawkibs have been set up along the funeral procession routes to help the mourners and provide services to them.

Meanwhile, Haidar Kaboun, director of the Rituals and Mass Pilgrimages Department at the Najaf provincial administration announced that mawkibs have begun welcoming participants arriving from both within and outside Iraq for the event.

Noting that the specialized committee held its third meeting to review the preparations, he added that efforts are focused on meeting all service and logistical requirements to ensure the funeral procession moves smoothly while providing the best possible services to the mourners.

Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei, will be laid to rest at the shrine of Imam Reza in the Iranian holy city of Mashhad after funeral ceremonies in Tehran and Qom, as well as the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.

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