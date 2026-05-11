Senior Pak Shia Cleric to to Ayatollah Arafi: Islamic Republic a Source of Pride for Shia World

ABNA24 - Sayyid Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi, head of the Jafariya Alliance of Pakistan and a prominent orator, declared in response to a letter written by Ayatollah Arafi, director of Iranian seminaries, addressed to the scholars of the Islamic world, that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the system of Wilayat al-Faqih serve as a source of pride and dignity for the Islamic world, especially the Shia community.

The full text of the letter is as follows:

His Eminence Ayatollah Alireza Arafi

Esteemed Director of the Islamic Seminaries of Holy Qom

Along with expressions of gratitude, congratulations, and condolences, I am writing in response to your letter No. 7334 dated 1404/12/28. As you are well aware, the tragic martyrdom of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei (may his soul be sanctified), has profoundly affected the entire Muslim population and even non-Muslim communities.

The martyrdom of the Supreme Leader alongside his family members, including his young grandchild, evoked the memory of Karbala and the tragic martyrdom of the Master of Martyrs, Imam Hussein (PBUH). Much like the Karbala uprising, it transformed the hearts of people, united Muslims, fortified the Islamic Revolution, and had a profound impact on strengthening societal cohesion, the growth of values, renunciation of the arrogant powers, support for the oppressed, and the enhancement of the spirit of cooperation and compassion. To such an extent that this year in Pakistan, in honor of the martyred Leader, followers of the Hindu faith did not celebrate the festival of Holi.

Upon hearing the news of the Leader's martyrdom, millions of awakened Pakistanis, setting aside sectarian differences, took to mourning and staged massive demonstrations across the length and breadth of the country against America and the Zionist regime. They marched on consulates and buildings linked to America. In the protests held in Islamabad, Karachi, Skardu, Lahore, and other cities, 41 devotees of His Eminence were martyred. At this moment, we—the people and government of Pakistan—stand shoulder to shoulder with our neighboring country and religious brother, the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It is a source of honor for me that I have had the divine blessing to always defend the dignity of the Islamic Ummah and propagate pure Muhammadan Islam. Following the inhumane and cowardly aggression of the enemy, which targeted civilians and led to the tragic martyrdom of the Leader as well as the martyrdom of children and our brothers and sisters at large, I have fulfilled my duty. Through speeches, elegies, and processions, I have informed the general public—across all segments and faiths—of the enemy's crimes, the necessity of renouncing the arrogant, and the obligation to support the oppressed. I beseech God Almighty never to deprive us of the blessing of championing truth, honesty, and the defense of the downtrodden.

I must express my gratitude to Your Eminence for sending the documented statistics of the crimes perpetrated by the hostile enemy during the Ramadan War. Prior to this, most news was received through channels that lacked sufficient credibility and substantiation.

The existence of the Islamic Republic and the system of Wilayat al-Faqih is a source of pride for the Muslim world, particularly the Shia community. I extend my congratulations and condolences to Your Eminence, the families of the martyrs, and the courageous nation of Islamic Iran on the martyrdom of the Supreme Leader and his family members, the martyrdom of the students of Minab School, and the martyrdom of all our brothers and sisters.

With prayers for the victory of Islam and Muslims and the annihilation of the world's arrogant powers, and with a supplication for the Islamic Revolution to join the global revolution of Imam of the Age, may Allah hasten his noble reappearance, I declare allegiance and pray to God Almighty for the long life of the Leader of the Muslims of the world, Wali al-Faqih Grand Ayatollah Mujtaba Khamenei, may his shadow endure.

Sayyid Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi"



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