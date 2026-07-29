Photos: 24-Hour Services for Arbaeen Pilgrims in Ilam, Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Concurrent with the beginning of the Arbaeen pilgrimage wave and the increased flow of pilgrims through Iran's western borders, Ilam province has become a key transit point for thousands of domestic and foreign pilgrims heading to the holy shrines in Iraq. In this regard, the Mohebban-e Amir al-Mu'minin (AS) Mawkib, in cooperation with the Mostazafan Foundation of the Islamic Revolution, is providing round-the-clock services to Arbaeen pilgrims from July 17 to August 6, 2026 . These services include welfare accommodations, catering, health and medical care, banking facilities, as well as cultural and religious programs.