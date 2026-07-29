Imam Hussain shrine's Quran institute launches educational stations on Karbala roads for Arbaeen pilgrims

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Holy Quran Institute, affiliated with the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, has launched a Quranic outreach initiative by establishing dozens of educational stations along the roads leading to Karbala for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Imad Al-Wajidi, Director of the Holy Quran Institute, said the stations offer Quranic lessons, religious guidance, and awareness programs designed to strengthen pilgrims' understanding of Islamic teachings and promote Quranic culture throughout their journey.

Cleric Sayed Khalid Al-Ghalibi said the stations also provide doctrinal guidance and answer pilgrims' questions on Islamic jurisprudence, helping reinforce authentic Islamic teachings while serving visitors traveling to Karbala for Arbaeen.

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