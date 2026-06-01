Iran, Iraq discuss facilitating Arbaeen 2026 travels

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and her Iraqi counterpart have reviewed the latest status of the Shalamcheh–Basra railway project, the road transport agreement, as well as coordination to facilitate Arbaeen 2026 travels.

In a phone conversation with Wahab al-Hasani on Sunday, Sadegh stressed coordination between Iran and Iraq to facilitate the movement of pilgrims through land and air borders.

She expressed hope for accelerating the process of development, transit, and any actions that develop the two countries’ relations.

She noted that more effective steps would be taken to develop transport, transit, and logistics relations between the two nations.

Referring to the US-Israeli aggression against Iran over the past three months, Sadegh expressed gratitude for the Iraqi government’s positions in supporting Iran during the Third Imposed War.

Meanwhile, al-Hasani offered Iraq's readiness to host Arbaeen pilgrims, and said there are minor obstacles regarding the Basra–Shalamcheh railway.

Iraq will spare no efforts to holding the Arbaeen ceremony and ensuring comfortable travel for Iranian pilgrims, he added.

Arbaeen is a mourning ritual observed by Shia Muslims worldwide to mark the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). This year, Arbaeen falls on August 4.

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