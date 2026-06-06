Poll: 7 in 10 Americans Want US to End Iran War 'As Quickly as Possible'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Nearly seven in ten Americans are urging Washington to end its illegal war on Iran “as quickly as possible,” a fresh poll has shown, exposing deep public discontent with the Trump administration’s military offensive that has now dragged on for more than three months.

The Economist/YouGov survey found that 68 percent of respondents believe the United States “should make a deal to end the war in Iran as quickly as possible,” while only 11 percent opposed the move. Twenty-one percent were unsure.

The results highlight growing opposition inside the United States to the costly and destabilizing war, which has placed enormous strain on the global economy and severely damaged Washington’s international standing.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments, due to the US-initiated aggression has triggered sharp rises in energy prices worldwide.

According to AAA, the average price of a regular gallon of gasoline in the United States stood at about $4.24 on Thursday afternoon, a significant jump from $3.14 the previous year.

Ordinary American families are now feeling the direct economic pain of the Trump administration’s reckless aggression for Israel against the Islamic Republic.

The poll further revealed that 60 percent of Americans oppose the war against Iran, with just 28 percent expressing support, a clear indication that the US public rejects the prolongation of this war of aggression.

On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives passed a measure aimed at forcing President Donald Trump to halt the war against Iran.

The bill passed by a narrow 215-208 vote, with four Republicans -- Representatives Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Tom Barrett (Mich.) and Warren Davidson (Ohio) -- joining all Democrats in backing the legislation.

Though largely symbolic amid ongoing legal disputes over its binding nature, the vote underscores widening cracks within the American political system over the Iran war.

The Economist/YouGov poll was carried out from May 29 to June 1, with 1,604 respondents and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

The strong American desire for a quick end to the war reflects widespread exhaustion with Washington’s endless foreign interventions.

Iran, for its part, has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to peace and regional stability, while firmly defending its sovereignty and right to self-defense against any aggressor.

As the US economy buckles under the weight of the war, pressure continues to mount on the Trump administration to respect the will of the American people and bring its illegal war on Iran to an immediate close.

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