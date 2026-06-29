Four Palestinians Martyred as Israeli Strikes Hit Multiple Areas Across Gaza

ABNA24 - Four Palestinian civilians were martyred on Sunday, including one who succumbed to injuries sustained in a previous Israeli airstrike.

According to media sources, two Palestinians were killed and another one was wounded in an Israeli drone strike on the as‑Salatin area of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

Another citizen, Sameh Abu Kamil, was pronounced dead after succumbing to injuries sustained in an earlier Israeli strike in Gaza City’s al-Jalaa area.

A child was also shot and injured in the head by Israeli forces in the al‑Qasasib area of Jabalia, north of Gaza.

Later, an Israeli strike claimed the life of one civilian and injured others in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, south of Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces detonated buildings in eastern Gaza City and northern Gaza.

In Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighborhood, Israeli quadcopters opened fire around al-Hashimiya School and near the as-Sanafour intersection. Concurrently, Israeli artillery shelled the same neighborhood.

Further south, Israeli forces opened fire west of Rafah and east of Khan Yunis, while military vehicles carried out an intensive gunfire attack on tents and homes in southern Khan Yunis.



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