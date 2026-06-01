Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli forces have shot and killed a young Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank.

Imad Haroun Hamdan Ishtayeh (Shtayyeh), 27, from Salem town east of Nablus, was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces near al-Quds Jerusalem in the West Bank on Sunday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Ishtayeh was shot in the thigh by Israeli forces, seriously wounding a major artery.

Ishtayeh lost a lot of blood due to the wound bleeding profusely after the major artery was hit.

He succumbed to his wound after reaching the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah.

He had been trying to cross the Apartheid Wall in the town of Ar-Ram, north of occupied al-Quds Jerusalem, when Israeli forces shot him.

Palestinians use ladders to cross the Apartheid wall to reach vacant workplaces on the other side.

Online videos showed Ishtayeh after he was shot by Israeli forces being carried down a ladder that had been placed against the wire-topped wall.

The Ar-Ram section of the Apartheid Wall is the scene of frequent Israeli attacks against Palestinians trying to cross the 8-meter-high wall, which is roughly 202 kilometers long and topped with barbed wire.

East al-Quds is surrounded by the wall. Palestinians seeking jobs risk climbing it despite the dangers. The General Federation of Palestinian Trade Unions says that since October 7, 2023 till May 1, 2026, more than 50 Palestinian workers trying to cross the wall have been killed by occupation forces.

The Apartheid wall is part of an Israeli plan to annex the Palestinian land.

The International Court of Justice issued an advisory opinion in 2004, declaring that the Israeli Apartheid wall is illegal because it is constructed on occupied Palestinian territory.

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